Flyer, Ronald (Ronnie), - 81, a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather died on May 13, 2019. His loving heart and generous spirit will be greatly missed by his wife, Susie. His children, Jaime (and Ben), Michael (and Kristin) and Carolyn (and Jason). His grandchildren, Zack, Logan, Reagan, Jake, Alex, and Reed. We can't forget his beloved dog, Charlie. Ronnie loved to spend time with his family at the beach. He cherished his friends and spent 51 years with his beloved wife. He was blessed. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, May 16th at 11:30 at Shirat Hayam. 700 N Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor NJ 08406. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronnie's memory may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com

