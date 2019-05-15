Flyer, Ronald (Ronnie), - 81, a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather died on May 13, 2019. His loving heart and generous spirit will be greatly missed by his wife, Susie. His children, Jaime (and Ben), Michael (and Kristin) and Carolyn (and Jason). His grandchildren, Zack, Logan, Reagan, Jake, Alex, and Reed. We can't forget his beloved dog, Charlie. Ronnie loved to spend time with his family at the beach. He cherished his friends and spent 51 years with his beloved wife. He was blessed. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, May 16th at 11:30 at Shirat Hayam. 700 N Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor NJ 08406. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronnie's memory may be made to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City www.rothgoldsteins.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.