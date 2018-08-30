Flynn, Carroll J. "Bug", - 87, passed away on August 26, 2018 at Somerwoods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Somerset, KY after a lengthy illness. He was born in Spencer, IN to Willard and Mary (Hines) Flynn. A Korean War Veteran (1949-1953), Bug hitchhiked his way back to Science Hill, KY after being discharged in San Diego, CA. He moved to New Jersey after starting his family. A machinist by trade, Bug worked for various vending companies in South Jersey including Smith Amusements, Stan Harris, and Toomey. After retirement, Bug and his wife Tree moved back to Kentucky. Bug is preceded in death by his parents, wife Theresa, brothers James and Noble, and sister Gleda. He is survived by his son Jerry and his wife Linda of NJ, stepdaughters Laura Lee and her husband Tony of HI and Linda and her husband Joe of NJ, sister Mildred of KY, and his brother Truman and his wife Irene of AR. He will be remembered fondly by his grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews. Like most of us, Bug had his flaws, but was always fun to be around.well most of the time. See ya around Dad. The burial will be private at Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy, KY. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
