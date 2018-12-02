Flynn, John Francis (Jack), - 92, of Egg Harbor Twp, beloved father of five and grandfather of three, died at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City on Sunday, November 25, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania he lived most recently in Egg Harbor Township (EHT), New Jersey after retiring from a long career as a pharmaceutical lobbyist. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the infantry in the European theater of operations (ETO). He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. Jack was a member of the Catholic parish of St. Katharine Drexel in EHT. He was known as a friendly and fun-loving family man who enjoyed gardening, going on cruises and visiting casinos. Survivors include children John Francis Jr, Emmett, Nadine and Patrick; daughters-in-law Amelita, Norma, and Josephine Flynn; and grandchildren Sean, Ryan, and Emma. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella, and son, Damien. A viewing for Jack will he held, Monday, December 3, 2018 from 10am-11am at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 6075 W Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
