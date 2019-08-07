Flynn, Mary T. (Roche), - 92, a daughter of Ireland born one of 13 on May 11th, 1927 in Emmone Beclare Co. Galway to Tom Roche and Mary Naluty. Mary immigrated to the United States in 1949. Always with a strong work ethic, she started her long career at Horn & Hardats, Stouffers and along with the love of her life Buddy, owned and operated the Longport Inn, Longport NJ along with other successful establishments. She finally retired in 2001 from Marriott Seaview CC Galloway Twp. NJ as a Dining Capt after almost 20 years. Mary is survived by Brothers: Christy Roche Kilkelly Co Mayo Ire, Vince Roche Newtown Sq. PA, Leo Roche Media, PA; Sisters: Tina McHugh Newtown Sq. PA, Madge Quinn Newtown Sq. PA, Phillis Gannon Calistrane Co Galway Ire, Anne Scheuren Phil, PA: Son: Barney; Daughter: Karen; Grandchildren: Lauren, Tara, MaryClare, Julia, and Brian Mastriano and loving Son-in-law: Louis Mastriano; Caretakers: Diane Ferry, Margret Carter, and the entire Touching Hearts staff. Loved by so many. Relatives and friends invited to viewing Saturday, August 10th 9:15 til 10:15 St. Thomas the Apostle Church 430 Valleybrook Road Glen Mills, PA. Funeral mass 10:30 AM; Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum Mays Landing, NJ at the convenience of Mary's family. In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one out to lunch or dinner, leave a big tip and tell them Mary sent you...She would like that! Angel of God, my guardian dear, to whom God's love commits me here, ever this day be at my side to light to guard to rule and guide thy will be done.

