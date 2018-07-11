Fogarty, John J. Jr., - 86, of Northfield, NJ went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on July 3, 2018. Born in New York, NY he was the son of the late John J. Fogarty, Sr. and Estelle (Dougherty) Fogarty. John grew up in East New York, Brooklyn and bravely served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. While in the service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and the Korean Service medal. Following his faithful service to our country, John went to work for the federal government joining the Federal Aviation Administration. He retired for the FAA working as a contract officer after 34 years. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, a huge sports fanatic and the greatest Brooklyn Dodgers fan. He was also a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his three sons; John J. (Cathleen) Fogarty III, Timothy Fogarty companion of Natalie Urbano, Andrew (Adel) Fogarty, daughter; Dr. Jennifer Fogarty wife of Robert Lamy, three grandchildren; John IV, Harrison, Gabrielle, brother-in-law; Matthew Montgomery and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins (Montgomery, Griglik and Frey). He was predeceased by his wife Carol and two sisters; Estelle and Catherine. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am until time of Mass. Final commendation and farewell will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Military Honors will be rendered by the Last Salute Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in John's memory to Alzheimer's Association Greater New Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Dr., #310. Marlton, NJ 08053. To pay respects, leave condolences, and share your fondest memories of John, please visit www.JeffriesandKeates.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.
