Fogarty, Sean Patrick, - 52, of Ocean City, NJ passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home. Born in Princeton, NJ he had lived most of his life in Ocean City. Sean had attended Ocean City Schools before entering Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, Va. Sean had worked in the Auto Recycling business for many years before his retirement. He was predeceased by his mother: Diane Rudolph. Surviving are his wife: Kathy (nee Thompson) Fogarty, father: J. R. Fogarty, mother and father-in law: Kathy and Tom Thompson, two sisters: Tracy (Jorge) Scheirer, Bridget (Dan) Wetzel and brother Brendhan Fogarty. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ocean City Humane Society, PO Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
