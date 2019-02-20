Fogg, Michael Vernon, - 77, of Boca Raton, FL passed away on February 15, 2019. Glick Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A visitation will be held at Glick Family Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24th, from 2-3pm, with a funeral service beginning at 3 pm with military honors. Michael will be laid to rest at the South Florida National Cemetery on Monday, February 25th at 9:45 am.

