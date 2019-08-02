Foglio, Dorothy A., - 86, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Born in Ridley Park, Pa to the Late George and Dorothy (nee Dougherty) McLaughlin she has been a lifetime resident of Ocean City. Mrs. Foglio was a graduate of Ocean City High School Class of 1951. She had worked for the Ocean City Intermediate School Cafeteria for many years before her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband: Leonard Joseph Foglio in 2015, daughter: Deborah Ann Foglio in 2007 and son-in-law: Samuel James Dysart in 2015. Surviving are her children: Leonard J. (Carol) Foglio of Somers Point, NJ, Liz Dysart of South Seaville, NJ, Dorann (Shane Sullivan) Foglio of Tabernacle, NJ, Patricia (Joe) Ford of Upper Township and Debie (Fred) Waugaman of Santa Anna, CA. Also, surviving are nine grandchildren: Christopher Rowland, Samantha Rowland, Nolan-Ryan Rodier, Lenny Foglio III, Ryan Moss, Hailey Moss, Riley Ford, Sydney Ford, Renee Waugaman and two great-grandchildren: Zoe Foglio & A. J. Foglio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Stroke Foundation at www.stroke.org. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
