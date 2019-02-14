Fontaine, Philippe B., - 88, of Winslow, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Born in Riviere-Beaudette, Canada he lived in this area for many years. Mr. Fontaine was a retired electrical engineer with Atlantic City Electric Company. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. He was religiously active in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Mr. Fontaine was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Germaine Fontaine. He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Jocelynne and Jorden Brown of Shamong; one sister Rita Cholette; one granddaughter, Lorraine Yeh; one great granddaughter, Gabriella and two step grandchildren, Lindsey and Walter Brown. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, 3:30 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4761 US Route 30, Egg Harbor, NJ 08215 where a visitation will be held from 3:00 pm - 3:30 pm. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.