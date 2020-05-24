FONTE, MICHAEL ANGELO, - 87, a longtime resident of Ventnor City passed away on May 12, 2020 at 1:20 PM. He was born November 29, 1932 in Atlantic City and raised in Ventnor. He was a sales executive for the Kasser Company for 40 years. He continued his career as a licensed Gemologist. Michael was known for his generosity, good nature, and sense of humor. His curiosity led him to many areas of interest such as photography and fishing; he had a natural talent cooking. We will miss his Sunday dinners. Learning to read at a very young age, he maintained a passion for reading throughout his lifetime. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Luigi and Marina Rose Fonte. He is survived by his children; grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Jesus had a perfect plan, and made a very special visit, taking Michael Angelo to his home in Heaven. Now, in his loving care and safe in his arms on the shores of Paradise. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid - John 14:27.
Most Popular
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
How do Murphy, Sweeney view reopening Atlantic City casinos?
-
LIVE UPDATES: Spirit Airlines restores flights at Atlantic City International Airport
-
LIVE UPDATES: Seaview in Galloway to reopen for Memorial Day weekend, but stays, services are limited
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.