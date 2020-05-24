FONTE, MICHAEL ANGELO, - 87, a longtime resident of Ventnor City passed away on May 12, 2020 at 1:20 PM. He was born November 29, 1932 in Atlantic City and raised in Ventnor. He was a sales executive for the Kasser Company for 40 years. He continued his career as a licensed Gemologist. Michael was known for his generosity, good nature, and sense of humor. His curiosity led him to many areas of interest such as photography and fishing; he had a natural talent cooking. We will miss his Sunday dinners. Learning to read at a very young age, he maintained a passion for reading throughout his lifetime. Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Luigi and Marina Rose Fonte. He is survived by his children; grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Jesus had a perfect plan, and made a very special visit, taking Michael Angelo to his home in Heaven. Now, in his loving care and safe in his arms on the shores of Paradise. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid - John 14:27.

To plant a tree in memory of MICHAEL FONTE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries