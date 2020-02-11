Foote, Gloria, - 87, of Atlantic City, formerly of New York, passed away February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be 1PM, Thursday, February 12, 2020, Second Baptist Church, 110 Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 12PM. Interment will be 1PM, Friday, February 13, 2020, Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City where condolences may be left at greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family of Gloria Foote, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Second Baptist Church
110 Reverend Doctor I. S. Cole Plaza
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
110 Reverend Doctor I. S. Cole Plaza
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 13
Visitation at Main Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Second Baptist Church
110 Reverend Doctor I. S. Cole Plaza
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
110 Reverend Doctor I. S. Cole Plaza
Atlantic City, NJ 08401
Guaranteed delivery before Gloria's Visitation at Main Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.