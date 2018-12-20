Forbes, Howard W., - long time Cape May County resident, growing up in North Wildwood, and living in Rio Grande for many years before retiring and moving to Florida in 2006, went home to his Lord on December 17, 2018. He is survived by his wife Rose Forbes, 3 daughters, Carol Forbes , Cathy Beale (Lewis), Caren Forbes (Michelle) Stepchildren Richard Nordaby (Tiffany), Rochelle Delapace (Christopher), Karensue Matthews (John), 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, His brother, George Forbes (Doris), and sister, Elaine Boszak (Lee) of Inverness FL. and Sister-in-Law, Beth Forbes, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Agnes Forbes and brother Raymond Forbes. Memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills, FL on Friday, December 21, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Howard's name to First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills, 4950 Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
