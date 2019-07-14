Forbey (nee Woody), Venus Kay, - 71, of Pleasantville, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. In earlier years, Venus worked as a personal nurse's aide to doctors and was an excellent care giver. She is predeceased by her parents, Minnie and William Woody; sons, Michael and Lloyd Forbey, Jr.; sisters, Geravia and Earnestine Hannah, Alberta Skinner, Faith Thomas, Barbara Lawrence and Josephine Williams; brothers, Alfonzo, Franklin and Charles Woody. Venus is survived by: husband, Lloyd Forbey, Sr.; son, Mark Forbey; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Woody of Pleasantville, Marva Jerkins (Rev. Curtis) of Dorothy, Janet Evans of Florida and Patricia Nash of Newtonville; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Thursday, July 18, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, where friends may call from 10AM. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

