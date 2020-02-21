Ford, Adela Theresa (Francis), - 74, of Absecon, NJ passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Adela was born in Somers Point and raised in Absecon, where she resided her entire life. She worked for Bell Atlantic for over 25 years before retiring in the early nineties. She then went on to work as a secretary-treasurer for CWA Union until retiring in 2006. Adela also worked for several years at Eckerd/Rite Aid in Northfield. Adela enjoyed traveling, going to the casino with friends, and spending time with her family and grand dogs, Kaya, Kona, and Rex. Adela is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Donald Ford, her two daughters, Jill (Dale), and Dayna (Stephanie), grandchildren, Ashley (Steve) and Erik, her great-grandchildren, Noah and Stella, Tina, who was like a daughter to her, and many nieces and nephews. Adela is predeceased by her parents, Louis and Alice Francis, and her seven siblings. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Adela we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to in her memory to Lymphaticnetwork.org or Lymphnet.org

