Ford, Constant Alan, - 92, of Palermo, NJ passed away on January 29, 2019 at Autumn Lake in Ocean View, NJ. Born in Ocean City, NJ he was a life long Palermo, NJ resident. He was a Veteran serving with the United States Army receiving his honorable discharge in 1949 and had worked as a Counter Man for Eddie's Auto Supply. Surviving are nieces and nephews, Virginia Payne (Walter) of Palermo, NJ, Kenneth Stackhouse of Dennisville, NJ, Donna Stackhouse of Washington, NJ, David Stackhouse (Laura) of Lancaster, PA, Glen Gaskill (Barbara) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Steve Gaskill of Arlington, TX and many great nieces and great nephews. A Graveside Funeral Service will be offered Friday at 11 o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, 559 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
