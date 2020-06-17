Ford, Jeanne M. (nee Huttle), - 71, of Hammonton, passed away at home on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ, she was a lifelong resident of Hammonton. Jeanne thoroughly enjoyed traveling over the years and especially loved spending time at Walt Disney World during the Wine and Food Festival & Flower and Garden venues. She worked at the Food Basket for years with her daughter where her homemade meatballs and potato salad became premier food items on the menu. She is predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert "Bobby" Olive, and her parents, Frank and Jennie Huttle. She is survived by her husband, James W. Ford, Sr., her daughter, Jeanne J. Olive, her son, and daughter-in-law, James and Gina Ford , her granddaughter, Jacqueline Ford, her brother, Frank Huttle III (Valerie), and her nieces, Alexandra Katz (Matt), and Francesca Huttle. Relative and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 1:30 PM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where COVID 19 restrictions will be in place. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. Donations may be contributed to Make a Wish Foundation in her name. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
