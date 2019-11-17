Ford, Shirley Elva, - 84, of Statesville, Shirley Elva Ford, age 84, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born January 24, 1935 in Atlantic County, New Jersey to Henry and Inez Weeks Siefert. Shirley attended Calvary Baptist Church. She was formerly employed with Harrah's Casino as a payroll clerk. Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Melvin Holloway. Surviving are her son, Brian Ford and spouse Kim of North Wilkesboro, NC; daughter, Robin Tilley and spouse George of Union Grove, NC; grandchildren, Brian Ford, Jr. Briana Ford, Kayla Ford, Ben Ford, Hannah Ford, Grace Ford all of North Wilkesboro, NC, Tara Coventree and spouse Michael of Thorofare, New Jersey; great grandson, Henry Coventree of Thorofare, New Jersey; sisters, Carol Bubeck of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Henrietta Hyer of Addison, New York; numerous nieces and nephews. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, NC is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com

