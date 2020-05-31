Forgach Jr., Joseph Michael, - 57, of Bass River Twp., , NJ passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Joseph was born in Atlantic City, NJ and was a Lifetime resident of the area. He worked for 32 years as a metal fabricator for Lakehurst Naval Base and was a member of the 7 Deadly Sins Hunting Club in New Gretna, NJ and loved to go target shooting with the club at the Ocean City Gunning Club. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping at Turtle Run Campground. He loved golfing with friends at the Pomona Golf Club who will be doing a yearly tournament in his honor every August. Joseph was predeceased by his father Joseph Forgach and brother George Forgach. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years (25 together) Kimberly, daughter Krystal Forgach of Parkertown, NJ, mother Grace Forgach of New Gretna, NJ, sister Debbie Dowd of Woodstown, NJ and grandchildren Alexis, Paige, Ethan and Colton. A Celebration of Life will take place May 2021 at the Turtle Run Campground. Please check back for details.For condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com

