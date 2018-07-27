Fornarotto, Salvatore C., - 87, of Absecon, passed peacefully away on July 24, 2018 with his family by his side. He was born and raised in Belleville, NJ and moved to Absecon in 1979. Salvatore served in the Korean War and due to that was a D.A.V. He was a butcher most of his life. Salvatore also worked and retired from the Department of Corrections, Atlantic County. He loved to fish and also volunteered at the Atlantic County Food Bank. He is predeceased by his wife, Sue (Guarducci) Fornarotto; his brothers, Albert, Anthony, Joseph, Nicholas, and Jerry; his sister, Carmella; and his parents, Rose and Carmen Fornarotto. Salvatore is survived by his sons, Salvatore and Patrick (Wanda); his daughter, Rosanne; his grandchildren, Samantha, Dominic, Natasha, Ashley, Dustin, Jessica, and Christopher; his great-grandchildren, Tracy, Jovoni, and Christopher; his brothers, Michael and Carmen; and his sister, Josephine. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 27th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and again on Saturday, July 28th from 8:00 to 9:30 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon. Interment will immediately follow at the Atlantic County Veterans' Cemetery in Estell Manor. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
