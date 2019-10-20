FORSLUND, JAMES ( Jim Jim) SCOTT, - 59, of EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, passed at Atlanticare AC Hospital on Friday, September 13th, 2019. Surrounded by Jason, Jessica, Shawn, Bobby and Cindy. Born in Anchorage, Alaska. Resided in Egg Harbor Township for 27 years with his family. He was an excellent master carpenter, built many homes all throughout Atlantic county. Jim & his father, Orval built the first Roulette tables at Resorts Casino. He loved riding his Harley, watching the History channel and being outside watching all the animals in their environment. He loved dancing to the 50's with his mother Dorothy, old cars and putting models together and displaying them. Most of all, his grandchildren, he was the best Pop-Pop. Missy and Sandy were his "man's best friends". To sum it up, Jim went through, like a lot of people many heartaches and health issues. Had nine lives, but this last one sent him home to God in Peace. Pre deceased by Father Orval and mother Dorothy. Survived by life partner Cyn, son Jason (grandchildren Jackson & Julianna), daughter Jessica (grandchild Hannah), Shawn (Jessie) (grandchildren Shawn, Jr. Kiley & Natalie), Robert and Susan (Michael) (grandchildren Simona, Blake & Leighton). Jim was the 4th youngest of 11 children and survived by 6 brothers & sisters, 36 nieces & nephews. A memorial will be on Wednesday, October 23rd at 4:00 at Mission Point Church, 900 W. New York Ave, Somers Point, NJ. 08244.
