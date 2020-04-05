Forss, Daniel, - 89, of Belleplain, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 27th, at Autumn Lakes Healthcare facility. Born July 14th, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, the 3rd of 4 children born to Ida ('nee Issacson) and Felix Forss. Danny lost his sister and his mother by the age of three. In 1938, his father remarried, and he and wife Jennie had three children. Later, the family moved to Belleplain, NJ to build and operate a chicken farm. As a young man, Danny served in the Merchant Marines. Danny married his wife, Edith ('nee Walton), in 1951. Danny was a painter by profession, and his unique talent was in crafting various non- wood materials with paint to produce beautiful faux wood grains when completed, as well as other faux finishes. He was also an avid artist, painting on canvas. Danny loved fishing and hunting. He even learned how to pan for gold! In 1969, Danny and his family moved to Belleplain, to be closer to his siblings. After many years, they relocated to Tennessee, where Danny could paint beautiful landscapes of all the rolling hills. In 2011, Danny lost Edith, his beloved wife of 60 years. His grandson Karl looked after him, until a couple of years ago. Three years ago, Danny moved back to Belleplain, next to his brother Roger's house, where he and wife Sandra, and sister Ruthy, took over in lovingly caring for Danny. He had recently moved to Autumn Lakes. Danny was predeceased by his wife Edith, his mother, Ida, father, Felix, stepmother Jennie, brothers Henry, and Karl, sister Rhoda, son Robert, and daughter Karen. He is survived by brother Roger and wife Sandra, brother Robert and wife Barbara, sister Ruthy Conti and husband Carmen. Also survived by his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Danny's church, Parkway South Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4 Route 9, P.O. Box 807, Marmora, NJ 08223. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
