Forte, Barbara M., - 79, of North Cape May, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2018 in Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was a 1957 graduate of West Catholic High School. She had lived many years in Havertown, PA before moving to North Cape May 10 years ago. Mrs. Forte had worked as a bookkeeper for Lea and Febiger Publishing in Philadelphia, PA. She had worked in the payroll department of United Way and for Mellon Bank before her retirement. Surviving are her daughter: Barbara Serge, two grandchildren: Kristina Serge and Michael (Juliana) Serge, great grandson: Jack and a brother: Michael A. Marinelli. A Catholic Prayer Service will be offered Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clermont, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Gift of Life, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19123 or www.donor1.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
