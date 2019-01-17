Forte, Diane M. (Strade), - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, (formerly of Ocean City, NJ; Lindenwold, NJ; and Buffalo, NY) passed away on January 10, 2019 with family by her side at Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ. Diane was born in Buffalo, NY to Marie Hangen and Julius Strade. She graduated in 1957 from Springville-Griffith Institute in Springville, NY. Diane loved gardening, walks on the beach and boardwalk, and most of all, spending holidays with her family. Through the years Diane worked as a police dispatcher, restaurant manager and for the last 25 years as a certified home health aide. Diane is pre-deceased by her brother, Roger Strade of Buffalo, NY and survived by her brother, Edward Strade of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. She leaves behind her 4 children, Jeanne McHugh (Zoltan Szabo) of Stratford,NJ; Eileen Bourquin of Las Vegas, NV; Jeffrey Bourquin (Kimberly Hartman) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; Gregory Forte (Lizz) of Henderson, NV; along with 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. At Diane's request, please do not send flowers as we all knew she was allergic to them. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, January 20th from 11:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at www.Adams-Perfect.com
