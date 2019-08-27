FORTIS, ROMEO T., - 81, of Mays Landing, passed away on August 23, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer. Romeo was born and raised in Atlantic City, attended St. Michaels Grammar School and Holy Spirit High School. He retired from the Atlantic City Housing Authority having served there for 20 years and he was also a member of IBEW. Romeo found pleasure in traveling, playing a game of pool and his unique woodworking. But he most enjoyed being in the company of his friends and family. Romeo is predeceased by his parents John and Josephine (nee Nanni) Fortis; his brothers John and Joseph and son Thomas. He is survived by his brothers; Thomas (Margaret) of Avondale, PA and Frank (Donna) of Linwood, NJ; a grandson, his companion Betty Price of Absecon and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Romeo Fortis 10:00 am Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:00 am until time of Mass at the Church. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC. AC.

Tags

Load entries