Foster, Bruce H., - 76, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019. A resident of Mays Landing for most of his life, he was a 1959 graduate of Vineland High School and continued his education earning his bachelors from Trenton State University, masters from Bucknell University, and Doctorate from Florida State University. He dedicated his career to education as a professor at Rowan University where he taught for 33 years. Bruce devoted his life to faith, family, friends, and community service. He was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City. His passion was working with children as a teacher, mentor, and coach. He was a friend to many and leaves a legacy of literacy. He was predeceased by Cathleen, his wife of 51 years, and his son David. Bruce is survived by his son Robert (Debra); daughter-in-law Shari; grandchildren: Brianna, Brett, Hailey, and Grace; Sister Joanne (Bob); and sister-in-law Linda (Alan). A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 6-8pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing and also on Monday, July 29th from 10-11am, where a service will be held at 11 am. Burial immediately following at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
35 yrs experience. No repairs too small. 24/7 Emergency Service. Free estimates. Fully licen…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.