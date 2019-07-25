Foster, Bruce H., - 76, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2019. A resident of Mays Landing for most of his life, he was a 1959 graduate of Vineland High School and continued his education earning his bachelors from Trenton State University, masters from Bucknell University, and Doctorate from Florida State University. He dedicated his career to education as a professor at Rowan University where he taught for 33 years. Bruce devoted his life to faith, family, friends, and community service. He was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City. His passion was working with children as a teacher, mentor, and coach. He was a friend to many and leaves a legacy of literacy. He was predeceased by Cathleen, his wife of 51 years, and his son David. Bruce is survived by his son Robert (Debra); daughter-in-law Shari; grandchildren: Brianna, Brett, Hailey, and Grace; Sister Joanne (Bob); and sister-in-law Linda (Alan). A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28th from 6-8pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing and also on Monday, July 29th from 10-11am, where a service will be held at 11 am. Burial immediately following at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

