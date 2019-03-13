Foster, Janet DeNeal, - 81, of Pleasantville, was called home to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Earl DeNeal and Ida; her sister, Marylyn; and her three sons, Julion and Mike Foster, and Marcel Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Joseph DeNeal; her lifetime companion Jose Cuadrado (Angelo); and special friend, Katie. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10am until 11am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield. A service will be held at 11am. Burial will follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at: adams-perfect.com.

Tags

Load entries