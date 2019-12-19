Foster, Virginia G. (nee Patten), - 63, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. She was born in Mt. Holly and worked for the Lenox China in Egg Harbor Twp. Virginia was a very caring, loving, and compassionate person, a true country girl. She is predeceased by husband William D. Foster, Jr. and her father Howard Patten. Surviving is her mother Anna Stevenson, sons Matthew and Jessie, siblings Butchie, Mark, Brenda, Angela, and Annie and her companion Michael. She will be greatly missed by her granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, December 23rd, from 9:00 am-10:00 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Graveside services will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 am, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.

