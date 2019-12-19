Foster, Virginia G. (nee Patten), - 63, of Egg Harbor Twp, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. She was born in Mt. Holly and worked for the Lenox China in Egg Harbor Twp. Virginia was a very caring, loving, and compassionate person, a true country girl. She is predeceased by husband William D. Foster, Jr. and her father Howard Patten. Surviving is her mother Anna Stevenson, sons Matthew and Jessie, siblings Butchie, Mark, Brenda, Angela, and Annie and her companion Michael. She will be greatly missed by her granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, December 23rd, from 9:00 am-10:00 am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Graveside services will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery at 11:00 am, 109 NJ-50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Phillies
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.