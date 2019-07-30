Foster, William C. III, Esq., - 74, of West Chester, and Sea Isle City, NJ, peacefully on July 28, 2019. A graduate of St. Joseph's Prep Class of 1962, Notre Dame University Class of 1966, and a member of the Philadelphia Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, and Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bars. He was a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer since 2006. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen "Kathie" (nee Galligher), brother of the late Barbara Ann (late Robert) Moran and Marie L. Johnson (John W.), uncle of the late Stephen and Kevin Johnson. Survived by his nieces and nephews, Carolyn Zack (Joseph), Robert E. Jr. (Michele), Christine Sanguinetti (Anthony), Patricia Michael (Geoffrey), Mary Manley (David), and Theresa Matalavage (Matthew) and 25 great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, August 1, 6-8 PM at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Also, ALL IN CHURCH, Friday, August 2, Viewing 9:30-10:15 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. There will also be a Memorial Mass on Friday, August 9th at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 4308 Landis Ave. Sea Isle City, NJ 08243 with a reception to follow.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Miss America leaving Atlantic City ... again.
-
In the loop — Michael Brennan announces new restaurant to come to A.C.
-
Pennsylvania father dies after saving son from drowning off Atlantic City beach
-
15 year-old girl fatally shot in Atlantic City
-
Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.