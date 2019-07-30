Foster, William C. III, Esq., - 74, of West Chester, and Sea Isle City, NJ, peacefully on July 28, 2019. A graduate of St. Joseph's Prep Class of 1962, Notre Dame University Class of 1966, and a member of the Philadelphia Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, and Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bars. He was a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer since 2006. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen "Kathie" (nee Galligher), brother of the late Barbara Ann (late Robert) Moran and Marie L. Johnson (John W.), uncle of the late Stephen and Kevin Johnson. Survived by his nieces and nephews, Carolyn Zack (Joseph), Robert E. Jr. (Michele), Christine Sanguinetti (Anthony), Patricia Michael (Geoffrey), Mary Manley (David), and Theresa Matalavage (Matthew) and 25 great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Thursday, August 1, 6-8 PM at the Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Also, ALL IN CHURCH, Friday, August 2, Viewing 9:30-10:15 AM at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Calvary Cemetery. There will also be a Memorial Mass on Friday, August 9th at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 4308 Landis Ave. Sea Isle City, NJ 08243 with a reception to follow.

