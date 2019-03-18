Foster, William, - 69, of Smithville, passed away on 3/14/2019 after a courageous battle with complications from diabetes. Bill graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1967, and proudly served the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war from 1967-1972, learning the machinist trade. He then attended Atlantic Community College, earning an Associate's degree in business. He was employed as a machinist at Comar in Buena Twp. for 35 years. Bill was a loving husband and father, a classic car enthusiast, an avid gardener, and a loyal Eagles fan.Bill is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Margaret; son William H. III (Shannon); son Robert (Heather); daughter Amanda (Joshua Brewster); eleven grandchildren; his mother, Florence Foster; sisters Florence Sanders, Linda Benner, and Tracy; brother Richard; many nieces and nephews; and his loving extended Barnett family including Gallegoses, Dills, Labelles, Kellums, Champions, and Wythes. He is predeceased by his father, William H. Foster, Sr. Services will take place on Wednesday, March 20 at Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 426 S. 6th Ave. Galloway, NJ. Friends and relatives are welcome to gather from 9-11AM, with a celebration of life to follow. Burial will be private. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams-Perfect in Northfield.
