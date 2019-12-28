Fottrell, Eugene J., - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home. He was born in New York City and lived in Egg Harbor Township for 43 years. He retired as a Battalion Chief from the New York Fire Department. In 1974, he was appointed assistant Professor of Fire Protection Technology at Atlantic Cape Community College. In 1980, he became a Faculty Member at the National Fire Academy, a division of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in Emmitsburg, MD. In May of 1982, Gene was appointed as Safety Manager for Spencer Gifts, Inc. in Pleasantville. In 1988, he was selected as the first Atlantic County Fire Marshal, a position he held until the Spring of 1990.Gene was a World War II veteran serving with the 9th Infantry Division in Germany and the 88th Infantry Division in Italy and eventually with TRUST (Trieste United States Troops). He also served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve from 1960 until 1988 attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Gene was an avid student of Genealogy having traced his family tree back to the late 1700's.Gene is predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Dorothy and son William. He is survived by sons Warren, Wayne (Pam) of Bensalem, PA, Douglas (Patricia), Kevin (Elizabeth) of Egg Harbor Township, and grandchildren Krystle, Caitlin, Courtney, Christopher, Ashley, Austin and Melissa and great grandsons Dimetri, Dillian and Carson. A viewing will be held on Monday, December 30th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 6075 West Jersey Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor. Arrangements entrusted to, and written condolences may be shared with the family at www.adams-perfect.com.
