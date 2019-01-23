Fountain, John, - 92, of North Cape May, passed away on 1/19/2019 in Cape May, NJ. Born to Marjory and Rhea Fountain Sr. on 4/29/1926 in Newton, NJ. A lifelong NJ resident, he was the youngest brother of 5 to serve in the Army, the Greatest Generation of WWII. A handsome man with baby blue eyes, he enjoyed life married to Jennie Mycek and together raised 3 children, Kathy Passarelli, Craig Fountain and Sandy Williams. Also a Granddad to 7 and Great Grandad to 6. Jack, as he was known to all, worked for years at VandenHeuvel and Fountain as an Insurance Agent in Branchville, NJ. He was on the Sussex Co Board of Directors, VFW member, helped start the Sparta Ambulance Squad and many more volunteer services in Sussex County. In his earlier years, Jack was an avid reader, a long political opinion writer in the "letters to the Editor" section of the NJ Herald, Model A car enthusiast, a great cook and an outdoorsman and traveler in his motorhome. The last 22 years was spent with wonderful, amazing Loretta Schellinger who he loved dearly. A memorial service for John will be held on Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 2pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May; friends will be welcomed one hour prior to service from 1pm-2pm. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.