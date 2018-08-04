Fowler, Joseph Warren, - 61, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2018. He was born in Sea Isle City and was a carpenter by trade. He is survived by his wife, Dawn M. Fowler; his mother, Beatrice Smith; and his siblings, Kathy Wescott, Tom Fowler, Susan Alvaro, Sandra Fowler, William Grier, Emma Pennello, Arnold Grier, Harry Grier, Alice Grace, Philip Fowler, and Julie Pike. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
