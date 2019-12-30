Fowler, Jr., Orville E , - 79, of Wildwood Crest, passed away peacefully December 17, 2019. Obie served as Lower Township's Construction Official for more than 29 years. Arriving in Cape May County in 1945, Fowler lived in the Wildwoods until 1969, when he moved to the Erma section of Lower Township. For 18 years Fowler worked in the construction business as a contractor. He also owned and operated Obie's Place (marina) with his parents in West Wildwood during the Summer months until the mid-80s. Fowler was a member of the Lower Township Planning Board, a member of the Building Officials Association of New Jersey, member and past president of the Uniform Construction Code Officials of South Jersey, past president of the Greater Wildwood Jaycees, and member of the Cape Island Lodge #30 (formerly known as the Hereford Masonic Lodge of Wildwood Crest). Obie also served in the National Guard in the 1960s. Fowler is survived by his wife Sandy with whom he was married for the past 29 years. He's also survived by his two daughters, Michelle Barbera and Tiffany Lamp; his stepchildren Cindi Alvarado (Tom), Michelle Sawyer and Scott Sawyer (Carey). Obie was the grandfather of Bianca Lamp, step-grandfather of Alexa Ruffo (Zach), Chad Alvarado, Kira Salvatore (Anthony), Cameron Korzeniowski, Makayla Sawyer and Keeley Sawyer. He was also step-great grandfather to Emelia and Lucas Ruffo. Obie enjoyed Winters in Florida with Sandy, tinkering in his garage and doing yard work and spending time with friends and family. Special thanks go to Becky Saunders (Betsy) for her years of helping care for Obie. The family would also like to thank Dr. Aloysius Onwuka, the staff at Crest Haven for their excellent care of Obie since July of 2018 and the staff at Cape Regional Hospital for caring for Obie during his final hours. Friends and family may call from 10am - 11am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home located at 1201 Central Avenue, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Obie's honor. Condolences may be made to: ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Service information
Jan 4
Visitation
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM-10:45AM
10:00AM-10:45AM
Ingersoll-Greenwood FH
1201 Central Ave.
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
1201 Central Ave.
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
Guaranteed delivery before Orville's Visitation begins.
Jan 4
Masonic Sevice
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:45AM-11:00AM
10:45AM-11:00AM
Ingersoll-Greenwood FH
1201 Central Ave.
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
1201 Central Ave.
North Wildwood, NJ 08260
Guaranteed delivery before Orville's Masonic Sevice begins.
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
-
Millville man charged with murder after FAA employee found dead in car
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.