Fowler, Ruth G., - 97, of Cape May Court House, NJ, formerly of Hammonton, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born in Camden, NJ to the late Paul and Annie Lawrence Greenwood. Ruth served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Fowler, and her daughter, Bonnie Fowler. She is survived by her friend, Dixie Chambers. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Atlantic County Park, Estell Manor, 109 Boulevard Route 50, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

