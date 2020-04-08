Fowlkes, David William, - 88, of Pleasantville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. David was born in Nottoway County, Virginia to "Jack" and Fannie Fowlkes. He completed Luther H. Foster High School. After high school, David enrolled in the United States Army where he served for two years mainly overseas. He then moved to New Jersey and working in many fields before starting his landscaping business, D & G Landscaping. David was a member of Hamilton Memorial Presbyterian Church for many years where he held various positions. Mr. Fowlkes is survived by: his wife, Gladys; daughter, Delois; sons, Michael Jerome, Derrick Warren and Gerald Brent; sister, Louise; brother, Lawrence; and a host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due the to COVID-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private. Mr. Fowlkes will be buried in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
