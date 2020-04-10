FOWLKES, DAVID WILLIAM, - 88, of Pleasantville passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus. David was born in Nottoway, Virginia to Liberty “Jack” and Fannie Fowlkes. He completed Nottoway County Training School in 1950. After high school, David enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years, mainly overseas. He then moved to New Jersey working in many different positions before starting his landscaping business, D & G Landscaping. David was a member of Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church for many years where he held various offices and duties. Mr. Fowlkes is survived by his Loving Wife, Gladys; Daughter, Mary (Garland); Sons, Michael (Michele), Derrick, Gerald (Leslie); Sister, Louise; Brother, Lawerence; and a host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Mr. Fowlkes will be buried in the Atlantic County Veteran’s Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of DAVID FOWLKES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

