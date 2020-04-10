FOWLKES, DAVID WILLIAM, - 88, of Pleasantville passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus. David was born in Nottoway, Virginia to Liberty “Jack” and Fannie Fowlkes. He completed Nottoway County Training School in 1950. After high school, David enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years, mainly overseas. He then moved to New Jersey working in many different positions before starting his landscaping business, D & G Landscaping. David was a member of Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church for many years where he held various offices and duties. Mr. Fowlkes is survived by his Loving Wife, Gladys; Daughter, Mary (Garland); Sons, Michael (Michele), Derrick, Gerald (Leslie); Sister, Louise; Brother, Lawerence; and a host of nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Mr. Fowlkes will be buried in the Atlantic County Veteran’s Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of DAVID FOWLKES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.