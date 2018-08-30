Fox, Ellsworth J. "Bud", - 88, of Fortescue, died on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. Born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Ellsworth Fox, Sr. and Katherine Gagen Fox, he was the husband of Ruth Scherer Fox. Bud was raised and lived in Cincinnati until enlisting in the Navy in 1946. He then moved to Vineland in the 1960's and to Richland in the 1970's. In 1987, he and his wife retired in Rehoboth, DE but moved back to South Jersey in 1996. In 2004, they moved to Fortescue where he lived for the rest of his life. Bud was a veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1946 to 1966 where he achieved the rank of E-7 Chief Petty Officer. He served during war and peacetime and had been stationed on the U.S.S. Tarawa, the U.S.S. Windlass, and the U.S.S. Forrestal. He met his wife, Ruth, when he was stationed in Philadelphia in 1954 and they were married for 56 years. During the years 1955-1958 Bud was stationed in Morocco. Following his Navy service, Bud continued to work for the Navy as a civilian where he was the Deputy Director of the Personnel Support Services at the Philadelphia Naval Yard from 1966 until 1987 upon his retirement. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion, the Fleet Reserve Association, the Retired Enlisted Association and the National Association for Uniformed Services. Bud was also a member of the Richland Volunteer Fire Department where he served as secretary. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and crabbing. He is survived by his daughter, Patti Fox of Collingswood, a granddaughter, Alyson Fox of Glassboro and a brother, Jim Fox of Cincinnati, OH. Besides his wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Fox and his son, Michael Fox. Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 160 Main Street, Cedarville on Saturday, September 1st at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Haleyville Methodist Cemetery in Commercial Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bud's memory to the Downe Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 48, Fortescue, NJ 08321. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
