Fox, Jeremy Michael, - of Egg Harbor Township, born on May 12, 1973, in Columbus, Ohio passed away on July 6th in Egg Harbor Township He was the beloved son of Marcia Aron Fox and Jack Fox, the loving brother to his sister and brother-in-law Jamie and Josh Cootner, and the cherished grandson to Rebecca and David Aron (deceased) and Minnie and George Fox (deceased). His warm smile, quick wit, and love for his family, friends, and community will be greatly missed. With a generous spirit, he was always there for the loved ones in his life. If a neighbor needed help with their pet, a person needed dinner, or a family member needed help, Jeremy had their back. He found such joy in surprising people with gifts and cards for special occasions. He never forgot a birthday, mother's day, or father's day. Jeremy's lifelong love for all animals, especially his fish, "Crip dog" always brought him happiness. He was an avid motorcyclist and frequently enjoyed riding with his friends. A boxing enthusiast, Jeremy could often be found taking a class or helping train others at the JCC, and enjoyed sharing his passion for boxing with friends and neighbors. Jeremy was an accomplished salesman and once boasted, "I can sell an open bottle of ketchup to a lady wearing white gloves!" And he was correct. Often a top salesman at his company, he was committed to doing his best, always challenging himself to grow. Jeremy is survived by his mother Marcia Aron Fox (Lyndhurst, Ohio), his father Jack Fox (Galloway, New Jersey), his sister and brother-in-law Jamie, and Josh Cootner (Los Angeles, California), and aunts and uncles Jackie and Marty Weingold and Steven and Wendy Fox. Graveside Services will be held Sunday, July 12th at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon, Ohio. Contributions can be made in his memory to: The Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center 501 Jerome Ave. Margate, NJ 08402 or Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd, Novelty, OH 44072. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Fox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries