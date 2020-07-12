Fox, Jeremy Michael, - of Egg Harbor Township, born on May 12, 1973, in Columbus, Ohio passed away on July 6th in Egg Harbor Township He was the beloved son of Marcia Aron Fox and Jack Fox, the loving brother to his sister and brother-in-law Jamie and Josh Cootner, and the cherished grandson to Rebecca and David Aron (deceased) and Minnie and George Fox (deceased). His warm smile, quick wit, and love for his family, friends, and community will be greatly missed. With a generous spirit, he was always there for the loved ones in his life. If a neighbor needed help with their pet, a person needed dinner, or a family member needed help, Jeremy had their back. He found such joy in surprising people with gifts and cards for special occasions. He never forgot a birthday, mother's day, or father's day. Jeremy's lifelong love for all animals, especially his fish, "Crip dog" always brought him happiness. He was an avid motorcyclist and frequently enjoyed riding with his friends. A boxing enthusiast, Jeremy could often be found taking a class or helping train others at the JCC, and enjoyed sharing his passion for boxing with friends and neighbors. Jeremy was an accomplished salesman and once boasted, "I can sell an open bottle of ketchup to a lady wearing white gloves!" And he was correct. Often a top salesman at his company, he was committed to doing his best, always challenging himself to grow. Jeremy is survived by his mother Marcia Aron Fox (Lyndhurst, Ohio), his father Jack Fox (Galloway, New Jersey), his sister and brother-in-law Jamie, and Josh Cootner (Los Angeles, California), and aunts and uncles Jackie and Marty Weingold and Steven and Wendy Fox. Graveside Services will be held Sunday, July 12th at Mount Olive Cemetery in Solon, Ohio. Contributions can be made in his memory to: The Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center 501 Jerome Ave. Margate, NJ 08402 or Geauga Humane Society Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Rd, Novelty, OH 44072. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Cape May County reporting spike in tourists testing positive for COVID-19
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
77-year-old Pennsylvania man dies after being pulled from ocean off Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
ALL REPAIRS- Roof Leaks Specialists, Powerwashing, rotted/damaged wood, facia board repair, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.