Foxwell, Hilda H. (née Werschler), - 96, of Brigantine, passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday May 30, 2019. Hilda was born in Mays Landing and she grew up on a farm in Mullica Township. She has been a resident of Brigantine for the past 67 years. Hilda was formerly employed by Atlantic Advertising, Prudential Insurance and Spencer's Gifts. Some of her hobbies were traveling with late husband Carl, needlepoint, gardening, cake decorating, fishing and most importantly spending time with her family. Hilda was a member of the Eastern Star and The Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church, where she worked in the thrift store, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Hilda is predeceased by her beloved husband Carlton, her sister Inga Cummings and her brother Hank Tapkin. She is survived by her daughter Janice Strain, her grandchildren Jennifer Kiker (Tom), Eugene Strain and Christina Martella (Joe). Hilda is also survived by her great-grandchildren Emily and Sean Kiker, Nicholas and Kaitlyn Martella, her sister Nancy Beam (Don), her friends Barbara and Lou Meyers and Michelle and Tom Dean. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hilda's Life Celebration and viewing on Monday June 3, 2019 from 10 to 11am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 West Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Funeral Service will follow at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Laurel Memorial Park, Pomona. To share your fondest memory of Hilda please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
