Franceschini Sr., Ronald John, - of Vineland, , in his 87 year, passed away at Inspira Medical Center on May 30th, he was surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in a little section of Vineland, NJ called "New Italy". Ronald graduated from Vineland High School, Class of 1951 where he played football and was placed on the South Jersey Group IV All Star football team earning a four year scholarship to Wake Forest University. He married his wife of 63 years Marie (Malench) and started his own family farm business retiring in 1998. He loved flying and owned a piper cub along with his Uncle Arthur Ferrari for over 30 years. Ronald was a member of St. Padre Pio Parish, Past VP for the Harmony Gun Club, Past President and VP of Saint Joseph Society, South Jersey Co-op and the Landisville Fruit Growers. His favorite pastime was fishing, hunting, woodworking, painting gourds, restoring cars, reading, watching the Eagles and NASCAR racing; his favorite drivers being Dale Sr and Dale Jr. Earnhart and Martin Truex Jr. He loved riding his Kawasaki Mule with his side-kick "Ziggy". However his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Along with his wife Marie, he is also survived by his children, Donna and John Repnicki, Ron Jr. and Kathy Franceschini; grandchildren, Breanna Repnicki and Jon Halley, Emily Repnicki, RJ and Annalisa Franceschini; great-granddaughter, Mallory Halley; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Lorraine Franceschini; sister, Johanne Venturi; sister-in-law, Catherine Malench and his forever companion "Ziggy". Along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Anna(Ferrari) Franceschini; grandparents, Dioniso and Matilda Ferrari, Joseph and Jennie Franceschini; brother-in-law Robert Venturi; in-laws Joseph and Viola Malench; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rita(Malench) and Norman Chini, and brother-in-law Victor Malench. A special thank you for the wonderful care from his Nurse Practitioner, Josephine Westenberger; Nurse, Donna Mazur; Physical Therapist, Lisa Trabuchi; Occupational Therapist, Ed Kryzer, and Aide, Scott Lane and also to Deacon Richard, Father Robert Sinatra and Father John for prayers and support. He thought the world of all of you. A church visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 8:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 Donations in Ronald's memory may be made to: Saint Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361-6810 or the Charity of One's Choice. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
