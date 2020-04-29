Francesco, Joseph A., - 64, of Pleasantville passed away suddenly on Sunday April 26, 2020. Joe was born in Somers Point. Joe loved the outdoors as he was an avid wild life and nature lover. Joe was a self employed roofer. Joseph is the beloved son of Martha Schromsky. He is also survived by his brother Jack Francesco (Dianne), his sister Nicole Eaton (Jack), his nieces Melana Francesco, Marina Francesco and Alexis Eaton, his nephews Joseph Staino (Amy) and Sean Eaton. He is predeceased by his father Joseph Francesco and his step-father Barry Schromsky. Services will be held at a later date. To share your fondest memory of Joe please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Francesco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

