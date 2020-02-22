FRANCESCONE, HELEN (nee Shapiro) (nee Basile), - 94, of Egg Harbor Township, joined her parents and grandparents on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Helen was a proud member of the Women of the Moose, Chapter 340 and for many years was a legal secretary in the office James Cooper. She was very active in her lifetime - she never let her age stop her from doing anything. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her sons; Ronald (Diane), and Michael; brother Sidney; nephew Steve (Tom); 2 granddaughters Janna (TJ) and Karleah; 4 grandson; Timmy (Sydney), Tyler (Brittney), Matt (Brooke) and Brandon (Katie); her great-niece Joli (Justin). And finally, 7 great-grandchildren; Gabriel, Brandon Jr., Noah, Austin, Matthew Jr., Lincoln, and Jamison. Services for Helen Francescone will be 2:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic City. Friends may call from 1:00 PM at the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, Helen requested donations to her favorite charity: St. Jude Childen's Research Hospital 502 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN. 38105-9959

To plant a tree in memory of HELEN FRANCESCONE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries