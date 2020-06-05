Francis, Karl M. "Peanut", - 54, of Woodbine, NJ, peacefully fell asleep in death at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 as the result of a brief, non COVID-19 related illness. "Peanut" was born in April 1966 in Sea Isle City, NJ to Matthew R. Francis, Jr. and Elaine Washington Francis. He attended the Cape May County Special Services School District (Ocean Academy/Alternative School). Our beloved "Peanut" had a passion for music, especially Motown (the Motown sound) and The Temptations. He loved sharing his musical passion with all he would meet. Additionally, he enjoyed studying the Bible with his family and often shared his knowledge and expressed his personal convictions. He also thoroughly enjoyed family vacations and traveling to family reunions. As a very kind and caring person, "Peanut" never had an unkind word to say about or to anyone. He had an enjoyable sense of humor, a smile that would brighten anyone's day, and a compassionate spirit. He was known for his extensive knowledge of Motown music, his love for family and his beloved Miniature Schnauzer (Bubba), and his love for the friends at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. "Peanut" is survived by his parents, Matthew and Elaine, his brother Kevin Francis, his sister Karen (Francis Mitchell) Pierce, his brother-in-law Pablo Pierce, his beloved uncles and aunts, and a host of cousins. For the safety and well-being of family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, his memorial service will be held via Zoom on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 4:00pm. Funeral arrangements are by Radzieta Funeral Home where condolences can be shared at www.radzieta.com.
