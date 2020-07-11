Francisco, Gerald Abram (Jerry), - 75, of Egg Harbor Twp., formerly of Wallington, NJ passed from his earthly life to a heavenly one on July 2, 2020. His beloved wife and daughter were at his bedside. He was born in Passaic, NJ, and was a graduate of Passaic High School class of 1963. He was employed by Roger's Clothing Store and Bradlees for many years. His other occupations were: postman, painter, contractor, window and awning installer, and stained-glass craftsman and teacher. He was an avid coin collector and member of the Atlantic County Numismatic Society. Jerry proudly served his country in the New Jersey Army National Guard. You would see Jerry every Sunday night at Saint Katharine Drexel's 5:30 mass. Jerry is survived by his cherished wife, Judy, of 52 years, beloved daughter Jamie, son-in-law Michael Franklin, grandchildren Gabriel and Julia. He is also survived by his loving sister Pamela Ersfeld and brother-in-law Ernest Ersfeld, and niece Denine Evink, husband Tom, and great-nephews Jacob and Jeremiah. Brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and caring friends will all miss his out-going personality, generosity, warmth, love, kindness, and his knack for storytelling. His five cats will miss him too. He left an indelible mark on you. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Helen Francisco, his in-laws John and Julia Chowanec, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was a wounded warrior who courageously fought the battle with the coronavirus aided by the caring staff of doctors and nurses in the ICU of Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Services will be held at St. William the Abbot Church in Howell, NJ 2740 Lakewood Allenwood Road on July 17th at 11:00 am. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Francisco as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in 7 arrests
-
More than 500 boats participate in pro-Trump parade around Absecon Island
-
Man dies by suicide after jumping off Ocean City bridge, police say
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
Cape May County reporting spike in tourists testing positive for COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.