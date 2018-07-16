Francisze (Frank), Sych, - 70, of GallowayTownship, passed away July 13, 2018. Born in Krakow, Poland, he was a longtime resident of Galloway Township. During his career, he owned and operated the Burgundy Hotel in Atlantic City, The Friar Tuck Tavern in Northfield and Frank's Airport Shuttle in Galloway Twp. He is survived by his sons and a daughter-in-law, Frank Adam Sych and Dennis and June Sych; his brother and sister-in-law, Manfred and Dogmar Prochaska; his grandchildren, Cody and Jesse; his girlfriend, Marlene Halvorson; his best friend, Bob Hope; and his trusted companion, Toby. A memorial gathering will be 5PM to 7PM on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Avenue in Absecon. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
