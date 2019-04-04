FRANCO, Jean F. (nee Esposito), - 86, of North Cape May passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2019. Jean was the cherished wife of the late Mario A. "Marty" Franco and was also predeceased by her four sisters, Mary Dillon, Catherine Jungling, Violet Leidy and William Adair. Jean was a loving mother to her three children, Jeannie (Chris) Monge, Marty (Margie) and Linda (Gregg) Cardaci and an adoring "Gram" to her nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her special nieces, Joan and Lorraine, as well as many nieces and nephews; friends and Tabernacle Church Family. A very talented artist, she spent many hours painting with Fr. Shelton and participated in various art shows. Jean also enjoyed her long walks along the bay. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who hosted many holiday feasts which contributed to the closeness of her family. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday (April 6th) from 12noon until 1pm in the Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Rd., where Jean's memorial ceremony will follow and begin at 1pm. Interment will follow the memorial ceremony in the Tabernacle United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Townbank Fire Co., 224 Townbank Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome
