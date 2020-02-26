Franco, Joseph S., Sr., - 82, of Wildwood Crest, NJ went to the Lord on February 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 7, 1937 in Philadelphia and honorably served in the United States Army. After his service, he relocated to Wildwood Crest where he became a lifelong resident. A natural businessman who became well versed in the art of the deal, Joe attended Rutgers University and became a real estate broker in 1973. He continued to hone his interest in real estate as a businessman and hotelier. In addition to growing his businesses, Joe was an avid gardener. He grew the best Jersey tomatoes and his family and friends enjoyed the fruits of his labor. Gardening taught Joe patience, which he needed as a lifelong 76ers season ticket holder. He loved going to games with his family and enjoyed the thrill of the game. Joe appreciated the simple things in life. His happiest moments were enjoying family dinners, watching and caring for his tropical fish, and drinking his fresh, hot morning coffee from Wawa. He is predeceased in death by his parents Sylvester and Pasqualina Franco, sister Patricia Franco. and brother Francis Franco. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Arlieen Franco (Stocker), daughters Natalie (Tim) Hoover and Patricia Franco, sons Paul Franco and Joseph Franco, Jr. (Kelly), and granddaughters Brianna, Colbi, and Reagan. Services and Burial will be private.
