Frankel, Dr. Howard, - of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully November 5th after a brief illness. He was born in Philadelphia, and grew up in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city. He went to Central High School and then graduated from Swarthmore College. He was an accomplished tennis player advancing to Davis Cup competition, and continued playing into retirement. He was called to serve his country in the US Navy during WWII and acted as a Jewish Chaplain in the Marshall Islands and Pacific Theatre. After returning home with the GI Bill he graduated Philadelphia College of Optometry and practiced Optometry until his retirement 25 years ago. He served as the founding father and acting rabbi of his community's synagogue, Temple Sinai. He cherished his violin and studied at the Settlement Music School. He founded the Le Nouveau Chamber Ensemble, and gave recitals frequently throughout the tri-state area for many years. He was intimately involved with reviving the classics locally and the Atlantic City Symphony Orchestra. He was an avid boater for many years, and enjoyed being out on the water cruising and fishing with friends and family. Howard was the loving patriarch of his extended family who will miss him dearly. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Leonore; his son, Victor (Deanna); daughters Lorie Vernon (Paul) and Rhonda Schaffer; grandchildren, Andrew (Danielle), Aliya, Samantha, Carly, Sean (Biba), Evan, Ian (Ashley), and Lance; and great grandchildren Ari, Max, and Kaleb. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00am at Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, 116 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment will follow in Beth Kehillah Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
