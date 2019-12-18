Frankel, Dr. Milton, - 95, of Margate, passed away at home with his family by his side on December 16th. He was born in North Philadelphia at St. Agnes Hospital to Harry and Bat Sheva Frankel. He was the youngest of nine and the family was very remarkable, emigrating from Russia. They lived above their store, Frankel's later named Jules, who was named for his brother. The Frankel family had a keen business sense working selling flowers, newspapers, and snuggies. Milton showed great respect for his parents and never talked back. He treated his in-laws the same way. He graduated Central High School Class 178 with Bachelor of Arts degree and was on the Barnwell Honor Society. Milton went into the Army Air Corps as an operations officer becoming a Private first class with Squadron A, 563rd Army Airforce. His commander in charge was James Stewart, who later went on to become an actor. While serving, he was one of the last people to see Glenn Miller's band before he vanished. Milton returned following the war and graduated from Temple University in 1948 with a degree as a surgeon podiatrist. After graduation, Milton decided he would go into the family business, which was a chain of men's clothing shops in Philadelphia called Jules Men's Shop. They opened 60 years ago in Atlantic City, where he worked beside his loving wife, Shirley, and operated it for 40 years until 1992 when it closed. He was very well respected in the men's clothing industry and introduced such brands in the area as Levi Strauss, Calvin Klein, IZOD, and Hugo Boss. Milton was always fashion oriented and on the cutting edge. Following the closing of Jules, he spent his winters in Boynton Beach and enjoyed his hobbies including golf where he had a three handicap, the stock market, ping pong, dancing and swing music, and playing bridge. Milton is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley (nee: Josephs), sons, Alan and Henry, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Synagogue services will be held Thursday 10 am at Beth El Synagogue, 500 N. Jerome Avenue, Margate. Interment to follow at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to the Friends of the IDF, www.fidf.org/, the Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org, or Beth El Synagogue, or the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
