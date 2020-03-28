Franklin, Joseph, - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away at Brandywine Center of Excellence in Linwood on Thursday, March 26th. Born August 15, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, Joe also lived in Margate and Linwood and worked for the Federal Aviation Administration until retiring. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Survivors include his brother, Jack Ginsberg (Micki) of Moorestown, New Jersey. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
